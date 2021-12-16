Government talks on migrant family settlements break down

The Justice Department has ended settlement negotiations with attorneys representing migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy, a lawyer representing the families said Thursday.

The DOJ had been weighing settlement payments to those affected by the policy, during which border officials separated migrant children from their parents or guardians in an effort to dissuade future migration.

“It would be an understatement to say we are disappointed that the Biden administration allowed politics to get in the way of helping the little children deliberately abused by our government,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which is leading litigation against the family separation policy.

Litigation in the case will continue, Gelernt said.

A representative for the Justice Department said the government plans to continue talks.