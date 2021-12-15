Veteran’s case brings War Powers to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will decide whether Congress can give military servicemembers the right to file civil lawsuits against states for employment discrimination based on their military service, in a case about how much power lawmakers have regarding military forces.

The justices announced Wednesday they will hear a lawsuit filed by Le Roy Torres, a state trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety who returned from active duty with the U.S. Army Reserve in Iraq with lung damage from toxic burn pits.

Torres says the department declined his request for reemployment in a different position because his constrictive bronchiolitis prevented him from performing his duties as a state trooper. He resigned, and then filed a lawsuit against Texas in 2017 under a federal law that clarified and strengthened veterans’ employment and reemployment rights after the Persian Gulf War.

But a Texas state appeals court ruled that Congress can’t give servicemembers the right to file such a lawsuit when a state hasn’t given its permission for that to happen — the latest state to reach that same conclusion based on the longstanding doctrine of state sovereign immunity.

Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Delaware and Alabama also have state court decisions that prevent hundreds of thousands of veterans who are state employees from using the best remedy Congress created in a broader effort to help encourage military service, the petition from Torres states.