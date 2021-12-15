Senate clears compromise defense policy bill

The Senate easily passed the annual defense policy bill on Wednesday, authorizing $768 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2022.

The final tally for the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act was 88-11. Seven Democrats from the party's progressive wing as well as Vermont independent Bernie Sanders voted no. Three Republicans also opposed the measure: Mike Braun of Indiana, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The legislation marks the 61st straight year that Congress has passed the NDAA. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law shortly.

The bill, which authorizes $25 billion more for the Defense Department than the Pentagon requested, took an indirect route to passage. In a typical year, the House and Senate both pass their own versions of the NDAA. A conference committee then irons out any differences and produces a final version for both chambers to pass.

This year, the Senate could not pass its own version, as Republicans and Democrats could not reach a deal on which amendments would receive votes. It appeared that there was a deal in place to hold votes on two dozen amendments, but it fell apart as Marco Rubio, R-Fla., held out for a vote on his amendment to ban the importation of Chinese goods produced by the slave labor of Uyghurs and others.