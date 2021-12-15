Congress is weighing cuts to the Pentagon disease-fighting budget

Congress will soon decide whether to agree to a Biden administration proposal to cut spending on Defense Department programs that detect and counter diseases, even as COVID-19's U.S. death toll exceeds 800,000 people.

The Pentagon, under both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, has asked Congress to scale back funding for the Biological Threat Reduction Program, despite successes that include funding a lab in Thailand that in January 2020 first detected the coronavirus outside of China.

Spending on a related Pentagon initiative, the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, which helps develop everything from vaccines to protective suits, has also shrunk. It has lost nearly a third of its budget to inflation over the last dozen years — and Biden's fiscal 2022 budget proposes yet another cut.

Andrew Weber, a former Pentagon assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, told CQ Roll Call that the Chemical and Biological Defense Program helped develop early mRNA vaccines, Swine flu therapeutics, a vaccine for the Ebola virus and supported Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to develop and deploy coronavirus vaccines.

“Those early biodefense investments and the Defense Department’s support to Operation Warp Speed have likely saved millions of lives,” Weber said.