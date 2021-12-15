Airline executives defend use of payroll support amid pandemic

Executives of four major U.S. airlines on Wednesday defended their use of the $54 billion in payroll assistance Congress provided in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the money has been a lifeline despite a few turbulent weekends this year when some airlines had to cancel thousands of flights.

“It worked,” Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO at Southwest Airlines, told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Chair Maria Cantwell said she believed it was the first hearing featuring major airline executives in nearly a decade.

Airlines saw ridership and revenue plunge during the pandemic as passengers opted to stay at home rather than risk catching the virus.

But they’ve bounced back, though not quite to pre-pandemic levels, with TSA checkpoints reporting 2.1 million passengers this past Sunday and 2.45 million passengers on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Despite that, lawmakers have expressed concern about operational challenges.