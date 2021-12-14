Senators scrutinize shady third-party data brokers

Scammers targeting the elderly, foreign adversaries spreading propaganda, and law enforcement agencies seeking a Fourth Amendment workaround are just some of the reasons lawmakers from both parties are scrutinizing the shady world of third-party brokers that buy and sell personal data on hundreds of millions of Americans each year.

High-ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee are the latest on Capitol Hill to seek guidance from privacy experts for reining in the largely unregulated industry. Democrats and Republicans have grown increasingly concerned about third-party data brokers in recent years, but efforts to regulate the industry have yet to pass the House or Senate.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the ranking member of the Finance subcommittee on fiscal responsibility and economic growth, said at a hearing last week that lawmakers must consider “what data is appropriate to collect, what limits should be placed on the groups that collect that data, and restrictions on how that data is sold or transferred to others.”

“Should we allow a list of military personnel to be sold to foreign adversaries? Should we allow a list of domestic abuse survivors to be sold to domestic abusers?” Cassidy said, referencing some of the most vulnerable groups that can be exposed by third-party data brokers.

Experts say the sheer amount of data most Americans share on a daily basis, often without knowing it, means that almost anyone can become a victim.