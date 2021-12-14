Senate releases 2022 calendar
No leisurely post-holiday glow for senators, as chamber returns on Jan. 3
Lawmakers in Congress will likely cross paths often next year, but several times members of the greatest deliberative body will be in Washington while their House counterparts are out of town.
The Senate’s newly released calendar envisions being in session for 171 days in 2022, 146 before Election Day, including parts of 36 different weeks.
The calendar, unveiled Tuesday, shows that senators are scheduled to return to Washington during the first week of January, a week earlier than the House. The date fueled speculation that Democrats’ $2.2 trillion reconciliation package wouldn’t get a vote by the Christmas deadline set by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, though Democrats quickly moved to tamp that down.
The calendar calls for weeklong breaks in January and February on Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents’ Day holidays, and a two-week break over Easter and Passover.
Some of that overlaps with the House schedule that was released in late November, but while the House calendar envisions large breaks in August and October, where entire months are scheduled to be out of session, the Senate is set for smaller breaks.
The week of Memorial Day at the end of May and the newly created federal June 20 Juneteenth holiday will be the other breaks before the August recess, which is set for the 8th until Tuesday, Sept. 6. Every House seat is on the ballot on Nov. 8, but only 34 of the Senate’s 100 seats are up this year.
After a full month of work in September, taking only Rosh Hashanah off on Sept. 26, the chamber is set to take off two weeks in both October and November.
The schedule builds in more than two straight weeks off in the runup to Election Day, where some senators will ramp up their campaigns as they look toward trying to secure reelection.
The calendar calls for the chamber’s adjournment on Dec. 21.