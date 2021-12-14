Senate releases 2022 calendar

Lawmakers in Congress will likely cross paths often next year, but several times members of the greatest deliberative body will be in Washington while their House counterparts are out of town.

The Senate’s newly released calendar envisions being in session for 171 days in 2022, 146 before Election Day, including parts of 36 different weeks.

The calendar, unveiled Tuesday, shows that senators are scheduled to return to Washington during the first week of January, a week earlier than the House. The date fueled speculation that Democrats’ $2.2 trillion reconciliation package wouldn’t get a vote by the Christmas deadline set by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, though Democrats quickly moved to tamp that down.

The calendar calls for weeklong breaks in January and February on Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents’ Day holidays, and a two-week break over Easter and Passover.

Some of that overlaps with the House schedule that was released in late November, but while the House calendar envisions large breaks in August and October, where entire months are scheduled to be out of session, the Senate is set for smaller breaks.