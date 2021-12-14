Senate looks to allow for easier National Guard defense of Capitol

The Senate unanimously passed a measure Monday evening that would allow the Capitol Police to request assistance from the National Guard without approval from the Capitol Police Board, removing a bureaucratic step that critics say could hinder the police force’s ability to react quickly in an emergency.

The bill reflects one of several recommendations made by the Senate Rules and Administration and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

A Senate report released June 8 found the Capitol Police Board’s failure to request National Guard assistance prior to Jan. 6, despite Capitol Police intelligence indicating that there was a threat, meant that the D.C. National Guard was not “activated, staged and prepared to quickly respond to an attack on the Capitol.”

“January 6th showed us that every minute counts during an emergency. Our report found that Capitol Police officers and their law enforcement partners were left alone to defend the Capitol and our democracy itself from violent insurrectionists, while the Chief of the Capitol Police was delayed in obtaining approval to request help from the National Guard,” Rules Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a press release.

Klobuchar teamed up with the Rules panel's ranking Republican, Roy Blunt of Missouri, in sponsoring the bill.