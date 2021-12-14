Senate advances compromise defense policy bill

The Senate easily advanced the compromise defense policy bill Tuesday, voting 86-13 to end debate on the measure, which would authorize $768 billion in spending.

The bill is now set for a passage vote that would send it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act has undergone a tortuous route to enactment. The House marked up and passed its version in September, but the Senate’s efforts to pass its own bill stalled earlier this month when lawmakers could not agree on which amendments to consider on the floor.

Florida Republican Marco Rubio held out for consideration of his amendment to bar importation of Chinese goods made by the slave labor of Uyghurs and others. Democrats said they could not attach Rubio’s legislation to the larger bill because it involved new revenue, and bills generating new revenue have to originate in the House under the Constitution.

Consequently, Democratic and Republican leaders of the Armed Services committees hashed out a compromise bill, which the House passed last week. While the deal allowed the NDAA to advance, it angered many lawmakers who saw their provisions stripped.