Judge rules House committee can get Trump’s tax returns

A federal district judge ruled Tuesday that the Treasury Department can give former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal — and that Congress has the power to make them public.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington dismissed Trump’s challenge to a request from Neal to get the records through a provision in a 1976 law. The ruling also gives Trump 14 days to appeal.

McFadden wrote that Trump presented evidence that suggested the Ways and Means Committee’s purported interest in Trump’s returns — a review of an IRS policy that requires audits of the sitting president — is subterfuge for improper motives like exposing his returns.

“But even if the former President is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law,” McFadden, a Trump appointee, wrote. His ruling, however, included a warning for Neal and Democrats about the political implications of going after the private returns of a political rival.

That law gives Neal, as committee chairman, the power to request to see those returns, and it also allows three committees to submit them to the full House or Senate and place them in the congressional record, McFadden wrote.