Why McCarthy was lone Hill leader silent at Dole Rotunda ceremony

Corrected 6:38 p.m. | ANALYSIS — When a leading elected official does not speak at a historic moment honoring an icon of their own political party, it deserves scrutiny.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was the only one of the four House and Senate leaders who did not speak in the Capitol Rotunda as Congress paused Dec. 9 to honor the late Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as the World War II veteran’s casket sat under the building’s iconic dome. Why depends on whom you ask.
“McCarthy’s silence at the Rotunda on Senator Dole’s passing was conspicuous,” said G. William Hoagland of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a former aide to then-Senate Republican leader Bill Frist of Tennessee. “One would assume that since Senator Dole began his career in the House, that it would have been appropriate for a House Republican member to speak.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks about Dole’s life and career in the Rotunda. But not McCarthy.
McCarthy’s office did not immediately comment about why the Californian did not speak. After this story was published, a Republican aide who asked not to be named said “the speaker’s office did not extend the invitation to speak.” That same aide provided an email from Pelosi’s office inviting the House GOP leader to “join her in laying the House wreath during the Congressional Tribute Ceremony for Senator Bob Dole.”
A Democratic source said it followed protocol that McCarthy did not speak, noting there were several similar Rotunda ceremonies in which Pelosi did not give remarks when she was minority leader. McConnell spoke last week because the Dole family requested he do so, the Democratic source said.
A Senate aide speaking on background said that in the overwhelming majority of these ceremonies it is the speaker and Senate majority leader who give remarks.
“It is not odd, or strange McCarthy did not speak. Without the Dole family invitation, the leader would not have spoken, either,” this Senate aide said, referring to McConnell.
McCarthy was just 3 years old when a Republican congressman from Kansas named Robert Joseph Dole was elected to the U.S. Senate. The sitting House minority leader, who has done everything possible to position himself to become speaker next January, did not become a member of the chamber until after he was elected in 2006.
Dole had been retired from the Senate at that point for a decade, meaning the duo never served at the same time on Capitol Hill.
Schumer served in the House from 1981 to 1998, so the New York Democrat’s Senate service did not overlap with Dole’s. Still, as Schumer noted in his remarks last week in the Rotunda, their shared time on Capitol Hill was enough for Schumer to be on the receiving end of one of Dole’s most famous quips: that the most dangerous place in Washington was between Schumer and a television camera.
“Bob Dole and I never worked together in the Senate, but I was not spared from his famous ribbing,” Schumer said with a grin. “Don’t worry, Bob: It’s safe to be between me and the cameras today.”
The Senate’s top Democrat also dubbed the former senator “a champion of those whose lives were marred by struggle, who came not from citadels of privilege, but from humble origins, like his own."
‘Extraordinary American life’
McCarthy honored the late senator in a Dec. 5 tweet, writing that Dole “dedicated himself to the American experiment and its deepest ideals.
“Today, we should reflect on service to one another and commit to following the example he set for America,” the GOP leader wrote. “Judy and I join the nation in mourning the passing of an extraordinary American life.”
McCarthy likely did himself no harm in his quest for the speakership. To that end, a likely clue could be found in, of all places, Schumer’s words.
“Today, tens of millions of Americans — veterans, the elderly, the disabled, and millions of kids across the country — are better off because of Bob Dole,” the Democrat said. “He never lost his roots as a principled, pragmatic Kansas Republican — and Bob never hesitated to work with Democrats to get things done.”
Reaching across the aisle to craft and pass legislation that involves a little give and take with the other party is not exactly en vogue in GOP circles these days. This is the party after all that flirted, albeit briefly, with stripping 13 House Republicans of their committee assignments for the high crime of voting for a bipartisan infrastructure package that a group of GOP senators helped write and a majority of Republican voters, according to public polling, support — all moves Trump supports.
New dynamics
“I think Trump’s refusal to recognize the party’s past presidential candidate, and McCarthy’s lack of acknowledgement [at the Capitol ceremony], really speaks to the singular leader dynamics that has taken over the GOP,” said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in North Carolina.
“We know that the party base is pretty much in lockstep with [former President Donald Trump] and now the Trumpiest candidates are making their presence and candidacies very well known. You’ve got two of the three legs of a modern political party — the voters and the party activists — under the sway of Trump,” he added. “Now, it’s just a matter of time before the third leg, the party in government — the elected officials — truly give in to the Trump dominance.”
Editor’s Note: This report was rewritten and corrected after first publication to reflect details about the Rotunda ceremony last week honoring former Sen. Bob Dole. It reflects comments from Republican aides and a Democratic aide, who asked not to be named, about the protocol for these types of events. An earlier version of this report mischaracterized former President Donald Trump’s public statements about Dole after the Kansan’s death. Trump released a statement Dec. 5 calling Dole a “true patriot.” Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist’s name was also corrected.