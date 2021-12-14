Why McCarthy was lone Hill leader silent at Dole Rotunda ceremony

Corrected 6:38 p.m. | ANALYSIS — When a leading elected official does not speak at a historic moment honoring an icon of their own political party, it deserves scrutiny.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was the only one of the four House and Senate leaders who did not speak in the Capitol Rotunda as Congress paused Dec. 9 to honor the late Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as the World War II veteran’s casket sat under the building’s iconic dome. Why depends on whom you ask.

“McCarthy’s silence at the Rotunda on Senator Dole’s passing was conspicuous,” said G. William Hoagland of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a former aide to then-Senate Republican leader Bill Frist of Tennessee. “One would assume that since Senator Dole began his career in the House, that it would have been appropriate for a House Republican member to speak.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks about Dole’s life and career in the Rotunda. But not McCarthy.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately comment about why the Californian did not speak. After this story was published, a Republican aide who asked not to be named said “the speaker’s office did not extend the invitation to speak.” That same aide provided an email from Pelosi’s office inviting the House GOP leader to “join her in laying the House wreath during the Congressional Tribute Ceremony for Senator Bob Dole.”