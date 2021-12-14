Democrats push forward with EV tax credits

It’s make-or-break time for Democrats’ proposed expansion of electric vehicle tax credits as their plan faces both formal scrutiny by the Senate parliamentarian this week and increasing pressure from international trading partners pushing Congress to ditch bonus credits tied to unionized labor.

The Senate Finance Committee released over the weekend text of its portion of the budget reconciliation package, and it included the preferential treatment for electric vehicles made in America by unionized workers.

Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told reporters last week that he believes those union bonuses — along with the broader overhaul of clean energy tax credits he has championed — will pass muster with the parliamentarian in the “Byrd bath” process expected to move forward this week.

Those reconciliation rules are aimed at excluding policy provisions not rooted in budget considerations, but Wyden said the tax credits should fit under the criteria.

“I feel very strongly that because we're talking about more than $300 billion in what are called tax expenditures — these are tax credits — it is an area I'm confident will clear the Byrd bath requirements,” Wyden said.