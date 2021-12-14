Defense contractor gouged taxpayers, says Pentagon auditor

A Pentagon contractor should repay the government nearly $21 million that the company overcharged for military spare parts, the Defense Department's auditor said.

The Defense Logistics Agency should seek a refund from Cleveland-based TransDigm Group of “at least $20.8 million in excess profit on 150 contracts,” the Pentagon inspector general said in a report made public this week.

The allegedly excess profit comes on top of $16 million the company repaid the government in 2019 after admitting to similar overcharges on defense contracts.

The audit report said the company’s pattern is to acquire smaller outfits that can sell specialized military parts without competition — and then hike up the prices of those parts.

The auditor also noted that Congress has not passed legislation that might improve oversight of such contracts.