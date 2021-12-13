TSA: More passengers bringing anger and loaded guns to airports

Add to the rising number of unruly passengers prosecuted by the Federal Aviation Administration this year another dubious trend: More passengers being caught trying to bring firearms through TSA checkpoints.

Transportation Security Administrator David Pekoske said Monday his agency has intercepted more than 5,700 guns this year, an all-time high, “and we aren’t even done with the calendar year just yet.”

The previous high was 4,400 in 2019, he said. Most of the weapons detected, he added, were loaded, and how TSA handles those cases varies according to state and local gun laws.

Pekoske speculated that there were more people carrying firearms in the country, saying, “Generally, what we see in our checkpoints in terms of what people carry into the checkpoints reflects what’s going on in the country.”

On Thursday, for example, TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport caught a Virginia Beach, Va., resident with a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets.