Medicare cuts scare helps put debt limit bill on fast track

Facing a choice between voting for a process that will help Democrats raise the debt limit or voting against a delay of across-the-board Medicare cuts, most Republicans chose the latter.

It’s an age-old Washington trick for must-pass legislation that requires bipartisan support: Pair the thing the minority hates with something they support and hope they feel the good outweighs the bad.

In this week’s case, the pairing was a one-time change in the Senate rules that would allow Democrats to increase the debt ceiling without needing GOP votes to overcome a filibuster and provisions to stave off scheduled cuts to Medicare providers, lab services and physician reimbursements.

“It’s a bad position to be in. I don’t like being put in this position,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. “But, you know, Medicare is important.”

Ernst, a member of GOP leadership, was one of only 14 Senate Republicans to vote for cloture, a procedural step that ends debate and overrides any filibuster, but she voted against final passage.