Harris touts administration’s electric vehicle plans

The Biden administration provided details of its strategy to expand the country’s fleet of electric vehicles Monday, pledging to create an EV-specific office and to issue standards and guidance to states and cities.

Speaking after a tour of an EV maintenance facility in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Vice President Kamala Harris said the private sector is shifting toward electric vehicles and touted the recent bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure.

Harris appeared alongside Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, Maryland Democratic Sens. Benjamin L. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md.

The day trip to Maryland came as Biden administration officials fan out across the nation to tout the recently signed infrastructure law and drum up public support for the larger piece of legislation they are backing: the roughly $2.2 trillion climate and social spending bill.

It also arrived a week after dozens of electric utility companies and the Edison Electric Institute, an industry trade group, announced a plan to establish corridors of “fast charging” EV stations across the country by the end of 2023.