President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that aims to make a slew of government services easier to access and more efficient, from airport security screening and passport renewals to Social Security benefits processing.

“You’ll see better technology to speed the security lines and wait times at our national airports, make filing and refunds with the IRS more rapid,” the president told reporters Monday in the Oval Office. “And for disaster aid, which I was talking a little bit earlier today about, and to student loans — the list goes on. The bottom line is we’re going to make the government work more effectively for the American citizens so it’s not as confusing.”

The executive order previewed by the White House ahead of the signing will seek to streamline “more than 30 specific agency actions,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and other administration officials. That includes a new effort to allow retirees signing up for benefits from Social Security to have proactive outreach from Medicare as part of that process.

Neera Tanden, a senior adviser to the president, highlighted several of the provisions.

“We’ve looked at the points of greatest friction for people with their government: filing taxes, applying for Social Security benefits, waiting in TSA lines and focused on ways to reduce that friction,” Tanden said.