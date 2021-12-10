Dole eulogists highlight his role in building World War II, Eisenhower memorials

Bob Dole won’t actually be interred at the World War II Memorial in Washington, but as speakers at his funeral service Friday made clear, there is no more lasting physical legacy of the late Senate majority leader.

“Boy, did he stand up for his fellow veterans,” South Dakota Democrat Tom Daschle — himself a former Senate majority leader — said at Washington National Cathedral about the onetime chairman of the World War II Memorial campaign. “I know from many conversations how important that accomplishment was, he even remarked to me once he thought about being buried there. While that may not be his final resting place, I think of Bob every single time I visit.”

From the time the memorial opened in 2004, Dole was a fixture at ceremonies large and small, meeting with fellow World War II veterans who came from all over the country on honor flights.

So it was fitting that as part of the services honoring the late Senate Republican leader, the motorcade carrying his casket made a stop at that memorial on the way to Joint Base Andrews for Dole’s last visit to his native Kansas.

“When his official public service came to an end, Bob could have faded away with his dear Elizabeth, telling stories, remembering the good old days. But that was not his nature,” former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said at the service, referring to Dole’s widow, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C. “There was still so much vision and promise, still so much he could do for his fellow veterans, and for his nation.”