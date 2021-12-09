Senate passes resolution to end COVID-19 shots-or-test rule

The Senate passed, 52-48, a resolution Wednesday to nullify an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring employers with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for employees.

But the resolution faces a more uncertain future in the House, where House Republicans would have to secure support from five Democrats to force a vote. Most Democrats back the administration’s policy to require shots or tests, saying the policy protects the public from the virus.

Two Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, voted for the resolution, which was offered by Republicans last month.

Republican senators say the mandate is a top concern of constituents. They warn that the mandate could lead to people losing their jobs and note that courts have stayed the policy for now.

“The anxiety of people in my state of West Virginia and I’m sure all of our states over this vaccine mandate is real,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said at a press conference Wednesday. “I think they realize that this is an invasion into their own abilities to make decisions about themselves and their health care.”