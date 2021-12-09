Oil, gas firms give more cash to Democrats resisting carbon fees

Oil and gas interests this Congress have increased their giving to House Democrats who have worked to stop or weaken restrictions and fees their party’s $2.2 trillion climate and social spending bill would place on their industry, according to an analysis of campaign contributions.

Using lists and federal data compiled by nonpartisan watchdog OpenSecrets of the biggest corporate donors to Congress from the oil and gas industry, CQ Roll Call reviewed campaign donations made during the first three quarters of the year, focusing on donations from political action committees: 10 that represent companies and four that represent different segments of the petroleum supply chain, from drilling to refining to distribution.

The review found the 14 political action committees, or PACs, representing oil and gas companies and industry trade groups have given $352,500 to 40 House Democrats’ campaigns.

[Podcast | Joe Manchin: The man of the moment]

Although those contributions are a small fraction of the $6.5 million worth of campaign checks the industry has so far cut for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets, more than two-thirds of which has gone to Republican candidates, they increased from the previous campaign cycle and flowed largely to members vocal in their opposition to climate elements of their party’s centerpiece legislation, which awaits a Senate vote.