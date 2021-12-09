In Bob Dole’s legacy, McGovern sees what Congress can do to end hunger

For Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern, the death Sunday of former Sen. Bob Dole marks the loss of not only a lawmaker who left a mark on a cause McGovern has made his own, but also of someone willing to work with an ideological opposite to do so.

McGovern often cites Dole, a conservative Kansas Republican, and Sen. George McGovern, a liberal South Dakota Democrat, as inspirations for his own focus on hunger. More than 40 years ago, Dole and McGovern worked together to pass legislation on food stamps, school lunches and food aid. McGovern was once an intern for the South Dakota senator, but the two aren't related.

“They understood that hungry kids is intolerable, that senior citizens who have to choose between food and medicine is unacceptable or that having veterans who served our country not knowing where their next meal is going to come from is something we should all be ashamed of,” McGovern, a co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, said in an interview.

Now chairman of the House Rules Committee, McGovern is using the panel to draw attention to people still going hungry. He stayed on message throughout the pandemic with a black mask emblazoned with "End Hunger Now" as he held forums on food, nutrition and food insecurity. With no specific legislative jurisdiction, House Rules can insert itself into any jurisdiction.

“One of the great things about being chairman of the Rules Committee is that we can kind of do what the hell we want to do. We are not bound by the traditional jurisdictional constraints,” he said. “We have lots of programs and we manage hunger. We’re not solving it.”