‘The Forever Prisoner’ — condemned for what was done to him

Abu Zubaydah is one of those characters who isn’t quite a major protagonist or antagonist of the post-9/11 narrative, but his story is an integral part of it.

He is one of the 39 remaining prisoners at the U.S. military’s Guantánamo Bay detention center. Designated as an enemy combatant, and therefore a legal anomaly in the eyes of the United States, he is to be detained, at this point, indefinitely.

Now he is the focus of documentary maker Alex Gibney in his latest film, “The Forever Prisoner.”

Gibney has become a sort of Virgil leading us through the post-9/11 hellscape — the war on terror and its effect on the national security state in projects like “Taxi to the Dark Side,” “The Looming Tower” and now “The Forever Prisoner.”

For Gibney, there were several reasons to tell this particular story. Some came from questions raised by Ali Soufan, the former FBI agent who used traditional interrogation techniques, such as relationship building, to get valuable information from Zubaydah before being pushed aside by CIA contractors like James Mitchell, who were intent on torturing Zubaydah but then failed to secure any information.