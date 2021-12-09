Democrats’ report urges diversity, pay equity disclosure bills

House Democrats are pushing legislative proposals to task the Securities and Exchange Commission and other financial market regulators with requiring companies to disclose racial and gender pay equity audits, board director demographics and other diversity-related information.

Such measures would pressure investment firms and other public companies to follow through on vows to address racial and gender disparities in their hiring and make their workplaces more inclusive, staff for House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee Chairwoman Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, said in a report published this week.

Among the recommendations, Democrats are seeking to put together a discussion draft of legislation that would have the SEC mandate that companies conduct audits of compensation and pay variations based on employee race and gender identity every two years and disclose the results to the agency. Another measure, from Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., would require public companies to annually disclose board directors’ and executives’ voluntary and self-disclosed gender, race, ethnicity and veteran status.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on diversity and inclusion efforts among investment managers, including BlackRock and The Vanguard Group, the world’s largest asset management firms, as a growing number of shareholders concerned about environmental, social and governance issues demand that companies disclose such information.

Michelle Gadsden-Williams, who joined BlackRock last year as its global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, will testify at the hearing, company spokesperson Dominic McMullan said.