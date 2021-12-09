CAO employee who brought gun to House building arrested by Capitol Police

A staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a handgun into the Longworth House Office Building.

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, was “tracked down four minutes later and arrested” after Capitol Police officers saw the handgun image in a bag belonging to Allsbrooks on the x-ray screen, the department said in a statement. Officers spotted the gun around 7:40 a.m.

Allsbrooks told officers he “forgot the gun was in the bag,” the Capitol Police statement said. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

The case is under investigation and the department is examining “what happened before, during and after those four minutes.”

The incident resulted in alerts for the campus. A Capitol Police alert at 7:48 am said there was a door closure at the South Capitol Street door of the Longworth building due to “police activity.” Minutes later the alert said there was a “security threat inside” Longworth and instructed staff to move inside the closest office and lock the doors and windows. The threat was later cleared.