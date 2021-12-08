Take Five: Don Bacon

Don Bacon is the friendly dad next door who also happens to be a retired Air Force brigadier general and congressman. He’s quick with a pun — he likes to tell Jewish audiences he’s the most kosher bacon they’ll meet (or is it “meat”?) — and says he wishes he spent more time with his kids when they were younger.

Bacon acknowledges his brand of pragmatic politics that prizes compromise and decency may be a bit of a throwback in these aggressively partisan times. But in an interview last month with CQ Roll Call, the Nebraska Republican said that’s what voters — at least, swing voters in the suburbs — want.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: You played soccer in college, and you’re the co-chair of the Congressional Soccer Caucus. Please give me your hottest takes about the U.S. Men’s National Team and their World Cup chances next year.

A: They keep getting better and better. Our women’s team has always been one of the top two or three, and our men’s team is getting there, I believe. We helped lobby to get them to do the World Cup here, and we’re really proud that it’s coming here [in 2026], plus Mexico and Canada. We’re excited we had a little voice in that.