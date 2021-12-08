Senators question Biden nominee on fighting China and Russia

The United States needs to retool its strategic planning to incorporate the possibility of simultaneous conflicts with China and Russia, senators warned Wednesday during an Armed Services Committee hearing.

Several Republicans prodded Adm. Christopher Grady, the Biden administration’s nominee to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to concede that the Pentagon needs to revisit its force planning construct, a major component of 2018’s National Defense Strategy. That document, the most recent overhaul of the Pentagon’s strategic priorities, emphasized the need to shift away from planning on fighting two regional conflicts at once in favor of a conflict against a major adversary.

The Pentagon is in the midst of producing a new National Defense Strategy and other planning documents, including the Nuclear Posture Review.

“Two major planning assumptions have been overtaken by events, and now, they seem to be critically flawed,” said South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds. The first assumption is that the United States would be fighting one war at a time, and the second is that wars or conflict would be short in duration.

“I know that strategy was driven by affordability, but in my view, this probably does not make strategic sense now, given the activity, investments, and behavior of China and Russia,” Rounds said.