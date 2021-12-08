Health care industry seeks surprise billing changes this month

Some health care industry groups are pressing the Biden administration to change its plan for implementing a law meant to shield patients from surprise medical bills that is set to take effect next month.

Many of the arguments sent in letters to federal agencies by Monday night reflect the debate that stakeholders had last year as Congress drafted the law. The groups are also commenting on policies set to take effect next year designed to provide patients with more insight into what medical services and procedures cost.

Congress included legislation to shield patients from surprise medical bills last year in a year-end package after months of debating how to settle payment disputes between health plans and providers when a patient receives emergency out-of-network care or is treated by an out-of-network doctor at an in-network facility.

The rule would set up an arbitration process for payers and providers if they cannot reach an agreement on payment for services that would currently result in a surprise bill. The interim final rule says the third-party arbiter should consider the in-network median payment rate for a procedure.

Hospitals and provider groups are urging the administration that the arbiter should not focus on the qualified payment amount. The American Hospital Association argues that the law does not specify that and it would create “a nearly insurmountable set of conditions for providers.”