Defense bill nixes sanctions on Jamal Khashoggi’s killers

Armed Services Committee leaders stripped from this year’s defense authorization bill every provision their colleagues had included to limit U.S. aid to Saudi Arabia over human rights concerns, even a proposed ban on selling weapons to the Saudi government unit whose members killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The provisions at issue were passed by the House or Senate Armed Services Committee in their versions of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act but left out of the final bill that was negotiated by the leaders behind closed doors. (The full Senate never passed its version because of a dispute over amendments.)

One of the six legislative proposals was weakened, while five of them were completely deleted with only this explanation in the report accompanying the measure: “The agreement does not include this provision.”

One of the House-approved measures would have barred funding for the sale or transfer of certain weapons — including handcuffs, tasers or any sort of military training — to the Rapid Intervention Force, also known as the “Tiger Squad.”

Seven members of that force were on the team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi, who was a Washington Post columnist, in a diplomatic facility in Turkey in 2018, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence report made public earlier this year.