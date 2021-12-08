Biden flexes federal purchasing power on climate

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at leveraging the massive purchasing power of the federal government to advance the adoption of energy-efficient buildings, zero-emission vehicles and climate-friendly goods and services.

“As the single largest land owner, energy consumer, and employer in the nation, the federal government can catalyze private sector investment and expand the economy and American industry by transforming how we build, buy, and manage electricity, vehicles, buildings, and other operations to be clean and sustainable,” according to the order.

The White House pointed to the federal government’s 300,000 buildings, 600,000 vehicles and annual purchases of $650 billion in goods and services as evidence of how much influence it can wield on the private sector.

The order includes a provision under which the heads of agencies can issue exemptions in the interest of national security and intelligence gathering. It also specifically cites the potential to exempt combat vehicles, aircraft and equipment.

It also lays out a series of goals, including a 65 percent reduction in federal operations emissions by 2030, from 2008 levels, on the way to net-zero emissions by 2050. Federal procurement would adopt a policy to promote using construction materials that are produced with less carbon-intensive methods.