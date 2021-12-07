Senate votes to allow Saudi ‘defensive’ arms sale to proceed

The Senate on Tuesday voted against a path forward for a resolution that would have banned a proposed weapons sale to Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration pushed for the sale, arguing that the arms are “defensive” in nature.

The resolution from Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, would have blocked the export of roughly $650 million worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia. The arms package includes almost 600 Raytheon-made missile launchers and nearly 300 air-to-air missiles as well as spare parts and maintenance support.

The vote of 30 to 67 against the motion to discharge the joint resolution from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee effectively ensures the weapons sale will proceed regardless of how the House might have voted on the measure.

In floor remarks before the vote, Sanders listed a series of human rights abuses committed by Riyadh against Yemeni civilians and dissidents around the world, including the brutal murder in 2018 of Washington Post journalist and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi.

“Why in the world would the United States reward such a regime, which has caused such pain in Yemen, with more weapons,” Sanders asked. “My friends, the answer is we should not.”