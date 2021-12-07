Omicron could overtake delta within weeks, experts say

Some experts are warning that although evidence is still emerging, the highly concerning omicron variant is expected to overtake delta within weeks.

“I do expect omicron to displace delta in the coming weeks,” said Stephen Kissler, a disease modeler at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a briefing Tuesday. “Unfortunately, just in time for the new year, we’re going to see quite a lot of omicron spreading.”

“The time frame for that is going to vary quite a bit” across the country, Kissler said. “In places that have already seen an increase in transmission, in the next six to eight weeks is pretty reasonable. … By the time we’ve detected the omicron variant, it’s already been in circulation for quite awhile, so that may even eat into that eight-week period.”

Earlier Tuesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speculated at an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council that omicron will likely lead to millions of COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, the cases are in the dozens. In a few weeks, it will be in the millions,” said Bourla. “We will have a good understanding before the year’s end as to what exactly that means as far as its clinical manifestation.”