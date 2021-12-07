Manchin repeats call for ‘strategic pause’ in big spending package

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., on Tuesday reiterated his desire for Senate Democrats to slow down consideration of the House-passed $2.2 trillion climate and social spending package.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Manchin said he still wants Democrats to take the “strategic pause” he called for months ago given “unknowns” in the economy like the COVID-19 pandemic, how long high inflation will last and geopolitical factors.

“My reason for saying that and I still feel strongly about that is the unknown we’re facing today is much greater than the need that people believe [is addressed] in this aspirational bill that we’re looking at,” he said. “And we’ve got to make sure we get this right. We just can't continue to flood the market as we’ve done.”

Manchin said Democrats need to be “very careful” in their approach to the bill because it would make major changes to the tax code, social spending programs and climate policy.

“We get any one of those wrong and we’re in trouble,” he said. Manchin said he has different views than most of his colleagues on all three areas but did not detail them.