Cryptocurrency outlook may depend on which agency is supervising

A growing call from the industry and consumer advocates alike for clearer cryptocurrency regulation is heightening the debate over who gets jurisdiction, as digital assets don’t fit neatly under a single agency’s rules.

Some say that dynamic is setting the stage for a turf war between two financial regulators.

Rostin Behnam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission acting chair, has said almost 60 percent of the digital asset market meets the definition of commodities under his agency’s supervision. Likewise, Gary Gensler, who chairs the Securities and Exchange Commission, has said many crypto ventures meet the definition of securities and would fall under its rules.

The CFTC has a very different attitude toward cryptocurrency than does its sister regulator, said David Yermack, a finance professor at New York University. The commodity regulator has been fairly welcoming toward crypto, he said.

The SEC has been using its enforcement power against ventures the agency says have overstepped their bounds.