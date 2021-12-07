Biden, lawmakers warn Putin of severe sanctions over Ukraine

The Biden administration along with Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday issued forceful warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin of “extremely profound” sanctions the United States would impose — the likes of which have never been seen before on an economy of Russia’s size — if Moscow follows through on its apparent threats to invade Ukraine.

President Joe Biden spoke for over two hours by video call with Putin and “could not have been clearer” in his message that the United States would punish severely any Russian incursion into Ukraine, said Victoria Nuland, undersecretary of State for political affairs.

“What we are talking about would amount to essentially isolating Russia completely from the global financial system with all of the fallout that that would entail for Russian business, for the Russian people, for their ability to work and travel and trade, and we are looking at the full suite of options,” Nuland said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. policy toward Russia.

Biden made “crystal clear” to the Russian leader the United States would not accept his demands to take Ukrainian membership in NATO off the table as the price for ensuring that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, which is slightly smaller than Texas, Nuland said.

The Russian military has mobilized some 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and an attack could come in early 2022, said Nuland, a former career diplomat who served as assistant secretary of State for Europe during the Obama administration.