Fudge on housing funds in reconciliation: ‘We can’t live in the past’

Mary C. Curtis: How does $150 billion devoted to housing in this reconciliation bill fit into the administration's larger goal of achieving equity, particularly in light of the legacy of past discrimination in housing?

Secretary Marcia Fudge: It literally is life changing. When you consider the fact that we have never made this kind of an investment in housing in the history of this country. Think about what it will do for the average person. Today, there is no place in this country where housing is truly affordable, because we have such a lack of supply. So the first thing we're going to do is increase supply by building more than one million new housing units that will immediately bring the cost of housing down and provide people more opportunities. Today, we live in a nation where the gap between black and white home ownership is the same as it was in 1968.

We have to find ways to reinvent the housing market so that Black people and poor people and other people of color have a real opportunity to own their own home and to create wealth. So some of the things that this bill is going to allow us to do are provide down payment assistance. We know that most people can afford rent, it is not the rent that is the problem or the mortgage, it is getting into the home with the down payment assistance. So we're going to provide hundreds of millions of down payment assistance.

We also are looking at how we approach rehabilitating communities by starting to provide more low dollar loans so that we can start to rehabilitate streets, communities and get people who are on the lower rung of the payment scale the ability to get into houses right away.

The other thing that we are doing is providing a lot more vouchers so that people who are homeless have an opportunity. But most importantly, what we're doing is making sure that we can provide decent, public housing. We are going to increase the amount of housing that is available. We want to assist people in getting into homes and staying in them. We're reducing interest rates. We are doing everything we know how to do to make this market fair for every American. And that's what $150 billion will do.