Defense bill delayed as controversial provisions jettisoned

Lawmakers delayed the release of compromise defense policy legislation Monday amid ongoing negotiations over whether to attach language that would raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act stalled in the Senate last week amid a dispute over the handling of amendments. Unable to move the bill, Senate leaders opted to scrap votes on it and instead write a compromise version of the measure with House lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have discussed looping into the NDAA language that would raise the U.S. borrowing limit — which Congress must raise by Dec. 15 to avoid a default on U.S. debt. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and leading Senate Republicans, including Texas Republican John Cornyn, opposed the move, threatening its passage.

“Funding our troops through the NDAA should in no way, shape, or form be tied to the debt limit in process or substance,” McCarthy tweeted.

Schumer said in a letter to senators on Monday that he expected a vote on the new version of the NDAA this week, and Armed Services ranking Republican James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma told reporters that senators would not have a chance to amend it further.