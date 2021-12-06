‘Byrd bath,’ long nights await senators in December sprint

Senate committees have been updating the House-passed $2.2 trillion climate and social spending package text to ensure it complies with budget reconciliation rules, but most have yet to begin the formal review process with the Senate parliamentarian known as “the Byrd bath.”

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer sent a “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday reiterating his goal to pass the legislation in the Senate before Christmas. But the update he provided on the procedural steps needed to get there suggests senators will be lucky if they can meet that deadline.

Schumer said Senate committees are continuing informal conversations with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough about their pieces of the package and “making necessary technical and ‘Byrd proofing’ edits to the House bill.” The Byrd rule requires any policy changes made through reconciliation to have more than a “merely incidental” impact on the budget, among other restrictions.

“On Friday and Saturday, 8 of the 12 Senate committees that were given Reconciliation instructions submitted their final Senate text to the Parliamentarian, the Congressional Budget Office and the Senate Republicans,” Schumer wrote. “Our goal is to finalize the remaining committees over the course of this week and next.”

Schumer did not say which eight committees had finalized text, but he said the Senate Finance and Heath, Education, Labor and Pensions panels, which have the two largest pieces of the package, were among the four outstanding. Those two committees are set to have their final informal, Democratic-only briefings with the parliamentarian on Monday and Tuesday.