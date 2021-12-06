Bob Dole to lie in state on Thursday at Capitol

Former Sen. Bob Dole will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, with other funeral arrangements for the World War II hero and longtime Senate Republican leader still to be announced.

“Senator Dole exemplified the greatest generation, and while I never had the pleasure of serving in the Senate with him, his reputation and his achievements, and most of all his character preceded him,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Among the greatest moments in the Capitol over the last decade was Dole’s December 2012 appearance in the Rotunda for the lying in state of fellow senator, hero — and military hospital mate — Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii.

“I wouldn’t want Danny to see me in a wheelchair,” Dole said as he was helped to the side of Inouye’s casket, where he offered a salute.

Upon arrival in the Capitol, Dole’s casket will assuredly rest upon the same catafalque used for the ceremony honoring Inouye and statesmen before him, dating back to President Abraham Lincoln.