Big companies look to Senate to ease budget bill’s minimum tax

Some of the largest U.S. corporations are looking for new exemptions from the budget reconciliation bill’s minimum tax on income reported to shareholders, arguing it could depress economic activity, including financing pensions for millions of workers and investing in clean energy projects.

Since it became clear in late October that the 15 percent minimum tax could make its way into the bill after what seemed to be a quixotic attempt by progressive lawmakers and the Biden administration, groups representing businesses and tax professionals have hurried to lobby for tweaks.

Proponents of the tax are standing by its current structure and carve outs, which would allow businesses to continue to benefit from incentives like tax credits for research and development and low-income housing and clean energy investments. But pension plan contributions and “phantom income” associated with pension assets that shows up in annual 10-K filings couldn’t be deducted, nor could the cost of depreciating solar, wind, geothermal and other renewable energy properties.

With the likelihood the $2.2 trillion filibuster-proof package will see edits in the Senate, and a year before the tax would take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2023, pressure is likely to continue.

With differences in what the tax code and book tax would offer breaks for, “it’s hard to be strategic in your thought process about these types of things and where you should invest and where you shouldn’t invest, and what’s a preference and what’s not a preference,” said Edward Karl, vice president of taxation for the American Institute of CPAs, which opposes the tax. “So that just highlights the challenge of having an [alternative minimum tax].”