Biden will warn Putin of ‘consequences’ for invading Ukraine

President Joe Biden will warn Russian leader Vladimir Putin that "meaningful consequences" await if Russia attacks Ukraine, a Biden administration official told reporters Monday.

But Biden will not threaten force. Instead, the U.S. will look to employ economic sanctions paired with increased support for the Ukrainian military and for NATO allies, as the U.S. did following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Biden will participate in a call with Putin on Tuesday amid a Russian buildup of hundreds of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border that U.S. intelligence agencies are likening to what they saw before the 2014 invasion.

The video call will be the first such conversation between the two leaders since July, and topics of discussion include Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear weapons program and cybersecurity concerns, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, U.S. intelligence agencies are tracking the movements of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border which now include battalion tactical groups — ground combat units that were deployed in Ukraine following the 2014 annexation.