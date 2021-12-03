White House not currently weighing COVID-19 domestic travel limits

President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 response team told reporters Friday they are not "at this point" considering imposing vaccine mandates or other new requirements for domestic flights ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season, and instead are focusing on international testing and providing Americans with extra vaccine protection.

Early signs show Americans are taking omicron seriously in the wake of the White House's intense focus on the new variant. On Thursday, 2.2 million COVID-19 shots were administered in the United States, the highest vaccination day since May.

"The measures that I announced yesterday are, we believe, are sufficient to deal with the proper medical precautions to deal with the spread of this new variant," the president said after delivering remarks on Friday's jobs report. Biden also highlighted the ongoing requirement for wearing masks on commercial lights and in federal buildings.

The White House's COVID-19 winter strategy announced Thursday focuses on boosting fully vaccinated Americans, convincing unvaccinated people to get shots and making it easier to access rapid tests. The administration has also put some restrictions and tighter testing protocols on international travel.

Several public health experts criticized Biden's international travel restrictions, which blocked entry from eight African nations, as several cases of omicron have already been detected in six states within the United States including California and New York.