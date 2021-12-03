Fear not cheer: That’s the holiday spirit at the Capitol

Walk around the Capitol right about now, and you’ll probably hear someone humming, “It’s the least wonderful time of the year.”

This happens every December, and it’s been this way for decades. Legislative items pile up, and the threat of a calamitous event like a partial government shutdown or default brings lawmakers to the negotiating table before the holiday break. No amount of tree-lighting ceremonies, boozy K Street receptions or “sprint to the finish” metaphors can disguise the foul mood that settles over Congress. It’s like a running joke, but nobody’s amused.

“None of us like it,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “All of us have Christmas plans with our families, and things like that, and we don’t want to have those at risk.”

Congressional staffers relive memories of times their bosses pushed things right to the brink, like when the Senate spent Christmas Eve passing the Obama-era health care overhaul in 2009, or when the fiscal cliff of 2012 left people scrambling.

“Hahahahahahaha,” responded one Senate staffer, when asked about the mood at work as another holiday season unfolds.