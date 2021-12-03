Defense bill’s new path forward would cost votes on GOP priorities

With his colleagues ready to proceed, Florida Republican Marco Rubio scuttled floor consideration of the Senate's version of the annual defense policy bill this week, costing his own party a chance to get Democrats on the record on key priorities.

The bill's managers had struck a deal to hold 24 amendment votes, on topics ranging from vaccine mandates to a proposed requirement that women register for the draft.

But because Rubio refused to budge on his demand for a vote on his proposal to bar importation of Chinese goods made by the slave labor of Uyghurs and others, it now appears negotiators will forge a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act and present it for votes in the House and Senate.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he couldn't allow a vote on Rubio's amendment because the House Ways and Means Committee planned to protest it as a violation of the Constitution's rule that revenue-generating measures originate in the House — never mind that the Congressional Budget Office has found the revenue insignificant.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Rubio said the House’s interpretation of generating revenue was so broad it could be applied to almost anything, fairly or not.