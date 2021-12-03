Bipartisan duo offers way out of debt limit stalemate

Two House lawmakers unveiled legislation Friday they hope can help Congress begin to tackle the rising national debt and get out of a major fiscal jam at the same time.

Scott Peters, D-Calif., and Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, are resurrecting a proposal they first wrote last year that would allow for expedited suspension of the statutory debt limit if accompanied by a plan to shrink what the government owes to creditors.

They said the measure would avoid recurring fights over the debt limit, a tough vote for most lawmakers. But it would not prevent Congress from suspending or raising the debt limit in the same way it has in the past.

The plan comes at a time when House and Senate Democratic leaders are preparing to grapple with raising the debt limit before the end of the year — though it is unclear what form this will take. Something needs to give soon, however, as the Treasury Department warns it may not have enough cash or borrowing room to pay all the nation's bills on time beyond Dec. 15.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, which has been offering periodic estimates of when the Treasury will run out of money, endorsed the Peters-Arrington measure.