What ‘Your’ vs. ‘You’re’ says about Congress right now

The episode continues a longer trend of political red-penning that hit its heights during Donald Trump’s presidency. Along with Democrats, Republicans like Kinzinger and Mace, who want the party to return to the principles and eloquence of Ronald “The Great Communicator” Reagan, have long bemoaned Trump’s typo-filled tirades. But his pugilistic style, misspellings and all, is kept alive in Washington by Greene and other supporters.

Rep. Madeleine Dean taught English for 10 years at La Salle University before coming to Congress. She pointed to a common mistake by Republicans that she said is like nails on a chalkboard: using “Democrat” and “Democratic” interchangeably. “That is meant as a slight, but what it really reveals is ignorance within the speaker. The speaker can’t decipher which is the adjective modifying a noun and which is actually the noun,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said.

Dean described Greene as a “conflict entrepreneur” who seeks negative attention, borrowing a term from author and journalist Amanda Ripley. “You see that reflected in the behavior and the language — and the behavior on the floor — by some of these far-right-flank, nonserious members of Congress,” she said.

Politicians of all stripes have used opponents’ solecisms to question their intelligence since time immemorial. But it started to take on a more partisan tint around 2000 as George W. Bush campaigned for the White House. Democrats repeatedly pointed to Bush’s penchant for malapropisms as evidence that he was an idiot. Despite utterances like “Is our children learning?” Bush won the presidency, twice.

The grammar gap widened again eight years later as Trump rose to power. The proofreading software company Grammarly came out with a study in 2015 suggesting that out of 19 Republicans and Democrats running for president, Trump’s supporters had the worst grammar. A few years later, the Boston Globe ran a story saying Trump’s aides purposefully added typos to his ghostwritten tweets to match his populist, stream-of-consciousness style. Through it all, Trump’s detractors mocked and lamented his cavalier approach to spelling and unconventional syntax.