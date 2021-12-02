Senators weigh online protections for lawmakers’ personal info

The Senate is weighing whether to give current and former members of Congress the power to demand their personal information be wiped off the internet, in response to recent threats and physical attacks against government officials.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, at a Senate Judiciary Committee markup Thursday, sought to add lawmakers onto a bill that aims to protect federal judges and their immediate families.

That would allow lawmakers to demand personal information on them or their family — including home address, cell phone number, personal email address, license plate, Social Security number and more — be removed from a website within 72 hours.

If the information remains online, a lawmaker could ask courts to order the removal of the information, and then obtain financial damages from a government entity, business or person that knowingly did not comply with that injunction.

Some members of both parties expressed support for the idea Thursday. But the panel did not vote on Cruz’s amendment over concerns that it would add an element of controversy to a bill that otherwise appears to have a path to Senate passage.