Norton, Larsen bid for top Democratic spot on Transportation Committee

Less than a day after Rep. Peter A. DeFazio announced his plans to retire, two House Democrats have launched bids to replace the Oregonian as top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., both formally declared their candidacy for the top Democratic spot on the committee, with Norton announcing her bid hours after DeFazio’s retirement announcement Wednesday and Larsen formally announcing Thursday.

DeFazio is chairman of the panel. Norton and Larsen, along with Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas who is also retiring after this Congress, are the next most senior Democrats on the 66-member committee, which has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation as well as infrastructure including clean water and wastewater, pipelines, flood damage and federal real estate.

Both are chairs of arguably the most powerful subcommittees on the panel: Norton chairs the Highways and Transit Subcommittee, while Larsen chairs the Aviation Subcommittee.

While Norton announced her plans as part of a press statement thanking DeFazio for his service, Larsen made his intentions clear in a “Dear Colleague” letter Thursday.