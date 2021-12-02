More companies disclose political spending after Jan. 6 attack

Corporations are ramping up disclosure of political spending amid intense scrutiny of their advocacy by the public and by shareholders focused on social justice and governance issues in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Some 295 S&P 500 companies now have policies for general board oversight of political spending, up 13.9 percent from 2020, according to a report released this week from the Center for Political Accountability and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The document is based on published company reports, statements on political spending and CPA staff’s outreach to firms in the first 10 months of 2021.

The number of companies with board committee review of direct political contributions and expenditures rose 12.3 percent, to 255, the report said. “Dark money” contributions to trade associations and other tax-exempt organizations that are not required to disclose their donors also saw increased probing: 228 companies now say they review such payments, a 14.6 percent increase from the year before. The extent of disclosure to shareholders or the public of those reviews varies, however.

“We believe companies are moving in a turbulent political climate to better manage the risks of spending to sway elections,” CPA President Bruce Freed said in a statement. “In the months both before and after January 6th, this has accelerated at the board level, with more directors, through board committees, paying closer attention to company political activity.”

Six companies had perfect scores of 100 percent for political disclosure and accountability on the CPA-Wharton Zicklin Index: AT&T; medical device maker Becton, Dickinson and Co.; New York-based utility Consolidated Edison; medical technology firm Edwards Lifesciences; HP; and Visa.