Harris and Buttigieg team up to pitch infrastructure

Amid speculation about their political futures, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hit the road together Thursday to sell President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

Harris traveled to Charlotte, N.C., along with Buttigieg, for the latest administration event with senior officials to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure law along with local members of Congress.

“This is a critical moment for transportation and mobility in our growing region,” Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., said in a statement to CQ Roll Call ahead of the trip. “That’s the reason Vice President Harris and Secretary Buttigieg are visiting [Thursday]: mobility. Not only in terms of roads, bridges, buses, and rail; but also in terms of social and economic mobility.”

“A strong network of roads, rail, and pedestrian options can help move people not only to jobs, church, school, and the doctor but also into new opportunities and eventually the middle class,” Adams said.

Buttigieg, who said Adams had encouraged him to travel to her Charlotte-based 12th District, said the Queen City has a long history with transit, dating back some 134 years to a horse-drawn system.