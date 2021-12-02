Democrats push climate proposals amid internal fights

A group of Senate Democrats is urging quick passage of their party’s budget reconciliation package in order to address climate change, even as a number of the bill’s climate-related provisions remain in flux.

“One of the reasons for urgency with regard to Build Back Better is to finally, to finally, at long last, make the kind of investment in climate change, combating climate change that we've been talking about for so long,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said at a press conference just outside the Capitol on Wednesday.

But even some of the lawmakers urging passage said they are still hoping to make changes to what the House sent them.

“Our work isn't done yet,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said. “I'm still optimistic we will add a polluter fee to the Build Back Better legislation here in the Senate, something that will both generate needed revenue and allow us to lock arms with our allies.”

Coons said such an approach would underscore the U.S. commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while also imposing a cost on imports from countries that continue manufacturing products such as iron and steel via carbon-intensive methods.